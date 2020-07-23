Market Overview

FirstEnergy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 5:21pm   Comments
Shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) moved higher by 0.74% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 6.56% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $2,522,000,000 higher by 0.24% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,550,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $52.52

Company's 52-week low was at $22.85

Price action over last quarter: down 34.22%

Company Overview

FirstEnergy is one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the United States with 10 distribution utilities serving 6 million customers in six mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. FirstEnergy also owns and operates one of the nation's largest transmission systems with more than 24,500 miles of lines.

 

