Manhattan Associates: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) moved lwoer by 0.13% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 4.76% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.34.
Revenue of $135,630,000 decreased by 12.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $127,340,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.53 and $1.59.
Q3 revenue expected between $554,000,000 and $570,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 23, 2020
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ij7mxpxo
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $100.25
52-week low: $35.20
Price action over last quarter: Up 67.14%
Company Description
Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.
Posted-In: Earnings