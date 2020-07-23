Market Overview

Manhattan Associates: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 5:04pm   Comments
Shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) moved lwoer by 0.13% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.76% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $135,630,000 decreased by 12.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $127,340,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.53 and $1.59.

Q3 revenue expected between $554,000,000 and $570,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ij7mxpxo

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $100.25

52-week low: $35.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 67.14%

Company Description

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

 

