Recap: MaxLinear Q2 Earnings

Shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) moved higher by 2.35% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 59.09% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $65,220,000 decreased by 20.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $64,420,000.

Outlook

MaxLinear hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $72,000,000 and $76,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/mxl/mediaframe/39636/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.10

52-week low: $7.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 63.67%

Company Description

MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. MaxLinear's product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices. Customers for MaxLinear include original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers.