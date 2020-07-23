Recap: Atlantic Capital Q2 Earnings

Shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 68.97% over the past year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $23,974,000 rose by 5.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $23,750,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.21

52-week low: $8.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.27%

Company Overview

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc operates as a commercial bank in Atlanta, Georgia providing a range of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services to emerging growth businesses, middle-market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients through corporate and business banking, commercial real estate finance, Specialty industry services and private banking teams. Atlantic Capital also provides selected capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to our corporate, business, and individual clients. It generates its revenues from interest income.