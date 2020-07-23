First Western Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 242.42% over the past year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $26,223,000 rose by 58.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,670,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $18.98

52-week low: $10.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.17%

Company Overview

First Western Financial Inc is a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services including, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services to individual and corporate customers in Colorado, Arizona, California and Wyoming. Its segments include Wealth Management segment offering deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services; Capital Management segment providing proprietary fixed income, high yield, and equity strategies, including the advisory of three owned, managed, and rated mutual fund; and Mortgage segment offering residential mortgage service. It earns majorly from wealth management segment.