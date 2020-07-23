Vicor: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $70,761,000 rose by 11.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $66,130,000.

Guidance

Vicor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Vicor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qfyz7iqb

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $78.81

Company's 52-week low was at $26.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.24%

Company Profile

Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems. It provides modular power converters and configurable products, advanced power component products and integrated circuits and related products.Its products include Converters, Power Systems, Filters, Custom Power Systems, Input Modules, and others. Geographically the company caters its business in the United States, Europe, Asia and Other.