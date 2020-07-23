Recap: Seacoast Banking Q2 Earnings

Shares of Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) moved higher by 0.75% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.00% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $82,278,000 higher by 11.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $78,650,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $31.42

52-week low: $13.30

Price action over last quarter: down 15.12%

Company Description

Seacoast Banking Corp is a holding company for Seacoast National Bank. It offers an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. In addition, it provides services such as treasury management, brokerage, and credit facilities. Most of the company's income is in the form of interests received on loan facilities provided in the United States.