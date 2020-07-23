Clearfield: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) moved higher by 21.52% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 120.00% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $25,970,000 higher by 18.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $22,100,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1344415&tp_key=45330ca53e

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $14.90

52-week low: $8.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.98%

Company Description

Clearfield Inc mainly designs, manufactures and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for the communications networks. It provides a range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. The company has a global presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States.