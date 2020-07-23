Scientific Games: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) rose 5.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 760.00% year over year to ($2.15), which missed the estimate of ($1.70).

Revenue of $539,000,000 decreased by 36.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $443,700,000.

Guidance

Scientific Games hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Scientific Games hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2150/35560

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.63

52-week low: $3.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.40%

Company Description

Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. The firm is the producer of instant lotto tickets and prepaid phone cards, which make up more than 52% of sales. The firm also provides wagering systems, server-based gaming machines, and data communication services through its lottery systems and diversified gaming businesses. About 50% of instant lotto tickets are sold outside the United States. It has Gaming, Lottery and Interactive segments.