ROCE Insights For AT&T

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 12:17pm   Comments
AT&T (NYSE: T) saw a drop in both earnings and sales after Q2. Earnings dropped to $4.96 billion, an 89.8% decrease from the previous quarter. Sales fell to $40.95 billion, down 4.28% from the previous quarter. In Q1, AT&T earned $48.67 billion and total sales reached $42.78 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, AT&T posted an ROCE of -1.31%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows AT&T is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth. For AT&T, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings

AT&T reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.83/share against analyst predictions of $0.79/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Tech

