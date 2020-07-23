Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Twitter's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 12:06pm   Comments
Share:

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) reported Q2 sales of $683.44 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $8.40 million, resulting in a 100.64% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, Twitter earned $1.30 billion and total sales reached $807.64 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Twitter’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, Twitter posted an ROCE of 0.06%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders. For Twitter, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q2 Earnings

Twitter reported Q2 earnings per share at $-1.39/share against analyst predictions of $-0.01/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Microsoft, Tesla Go Opposite Ways in Pre-Market Trading as Earnings Results Digested
Twitter: Q2 Earnings Insights
41 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2020
Twitter Says Private Messages Of 36 People, Including Some Verified Accounts, Were Accessed In Bitcoin Hack
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com