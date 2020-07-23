Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Airlines Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 7:45am   Comments
Share:

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) moved higher by 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 529.67% year over year to ($7.82), which missed the estimate of ($7.70).

Revenue of $1,622,000,000 decreased by 86.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,440,000,000.

Outlook

American Airlines Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

American Airlines Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p3r7yfzr

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.99

52-week low: $8.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.65%

Company Profile

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

 

Related Articles (AAL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
7 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2020
Backloaded Day: Microsoft, Tesla Earnings After Close, With China Tension To Start Session
IBM, CocaCola Lead Strong Earnings Parade Early, With United Airlines Ahead Later
Transportation Stocks Will Likely Be In Focus This Week As Several Report Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com