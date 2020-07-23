American Airlines Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) moved higher by 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 529.67% year over year to ($7.82), which missed the estimate of ($7.70).

Revenue of $1,622,000,000 decreased by 86.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,440,000,000.

Outlook

American Airlines Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

American Airlines Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p3r7yfzr

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.99

52-week low: $8.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.65%

Company Profile

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.