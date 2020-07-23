Market Overview

Recap: Pool Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 7:43am
Shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.53% year over year to $3.72, which beat the estimate of $3.05.

Revenue of $1,281,000,000 up by 14.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Guidance

FY20 EPS expected between $7.05 and $7.45.

Pool hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=136672

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $304.66

52-week low: $160.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.41%

Company Description

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells more than 63,000 national-brand and private-label products to more than 34,000 customers. The products include nondiscretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

