Recap: Pool Q2 Earnings
Shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 15.53% year over year to $3.72, which beat the estimate of $3.05.
Revenue of $1,281,000,000 up by 14.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.
Guidance
FY20 EPS expected between $7.05 and $7.45.
Pool hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 23, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=136672
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $304.66
52-week low: $160.35
Price action over last quarter: Up 41.41%
Company Description
Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells more than 63,000 national-brand and private-label products to more than 34,000 customers. The products include nondiscretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.