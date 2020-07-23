Twitter: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) moved higher by 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 795.00% over the past year to ($0.16), which missed the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $683,438,000 decreased by 18.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $704,460,000.

Outlook

Twitter hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Twitter hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.twitterinc.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2402322&sessionid=1&key=E47307A2A683849FC79C7F323750BE64®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $45.85

Company's 52-week low was at $20.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.70%

Company Overview

Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text (a maximum of 140 characters), image, and video content. Its users can create different social networks based on their interests, thereby creating an interest graph. Many prominent celebrities and public figures have Twitter accounts. Twitter generates revenue from advertising (90%) and licensing the user data that it compiles (10%).