Recap: AT&T Q2 Earnings

Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.74% year over year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $40,950,000,000 declined by 8.91% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $41,020,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rbe8abhb

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $39.70

Company's 52-week low was at $26.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.71%

Company Overview

Wireless communication remains AT&T's largest business, contributing nearly 40% of revenue. As the second- largest U.S. wireless carrier, AT&T connects more than 100 million devices, including 63 million postpaid and 16 million prepaid phone customers. The consumer and entertainment segment (about 25% of revenue) includes the consumer fixed-line and DirecTV satellite television businesses, serving 20 million television and 14 million Internet access customers. WarnerMedia now contributes a bit less than 20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks, and the Warner Brothers studios. Fixed-line business communications (14%), Latin American satellite television (2%), and Mexican wireless services (1%) constitute the remainder of the firm.