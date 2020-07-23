Recap: Ardagh Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 22.92% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $1,606,000,000 decreased by 29.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,610,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Ardagh Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ardagh Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=486C6C81-CB84-42E7-AFC3-125342375BA9&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ardaghgroup.com%2Fnews-centre%2Fardagh-to-release-second-quarter-2020-results

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.54

Company's 52-week low was at $9.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.08%

Company Description

Ardagh Group SA operates in the consumer metal packaging industry. The company's products include conical, rectangular and oval-shaped steel and aluminum cans for multi and single-serve use; glass bottles and jars. It has four reportable segments such as Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe and Glass Packaging North America.