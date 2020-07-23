Reliance Steel & Aluminum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 49.82% year over year to $1.36, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $2,019,000,000 decreased by 29.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138723

Price Action

52-week high: $122.17

Company's 52-week low was at $70.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.77%

Company Description

Reliance Steel & Aluminum is the largest metal service center in the United States, providing metal processing and inventory management services for carbon and stainless steel, aluminum, and alloys. The company provides over 100,000 product types to more than 125,000 customers. Reliance predominantly supplies the nonresidential construction, automotive, aerospace, energy, transportation, and heavy equipment end markets.