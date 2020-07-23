First American Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) decreased 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 33.54% year over year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $1,609,000,000 higher by 7.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,300,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First American Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://investors.firstam.com/investors/overview/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $66.78

Company's 52-week low was at $29.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.04%

Company Profile

First American Financial Corp provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services, and related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions worldwide. The company also has a specialty insurance segment that issues property and casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products; and Title insurance and services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property in the United States. More than 75% of the company's total revenue comes from insurance premiums and escrow fees in the title insurance segment. More than 90% of the company's revenue is from United States operations. The company also operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.