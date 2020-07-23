Travelers Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 109.90% year over year to ($0.20), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $7,401,000,000 declined by 5.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,370,000,000.

Guidance

Travelers Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trv200723.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $153.65

Company's 52-week low was at $76.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.29%

Company Profile

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Policies are distributed via a network of more than 11,000 brokers and independent agents.