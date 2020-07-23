Travelers Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 109.90% year over year to ($0.20), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.20).
Revenue of $7,401,000,000 declined by 5.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,370,000,000.
Guidance
Travelers Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 23, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trv200723.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $153.65
Company's 52-week low was at $76.99
Price action over last quarter: Up 21.29%
Company Profile
Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Policies are distributed via a network of more than 11,000 brokers and independent agents.