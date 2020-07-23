Market Overview

CyberOptics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 7:22am   Comments
Shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) rose 5.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 183.33% over the past year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $15,996,000 rose by 6.33% year over year, which missed the estimate of $16,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1342459&tp_key=7e3eb1dd2c

Technicals

52-week high: $41.03

Company's 52-week low was at $11.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.13%

Company Overview

CyberOptics Corp is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The company's products and services are used in the surface mount technology, semiconductor and three-dimensional scanning solutions and services markets. The majority of its products are developed and sold for use in SMT electronic circuit board assembly. The company develops, manufactures and sells non-contact sensors and systems for process control and inspection, and general-purpose metrology. The company's product offerings are sold to original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers.

 

