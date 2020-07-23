Banc of California: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 291.30% year over year to ($0.44), which missed the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $55,315,000 decreased by 14.61% year over year, which missed the estimate of $55,340,000.

Guidance

Banc of California hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Banc of California hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/banc/mediaframe/39101/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.12

Company's 52-week low was at $6.44

Price action over last quarter: down 2.11%

Company Overview

Banc of California Inc is a is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. The company's services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate.