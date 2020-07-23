MarineMax: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) moved higher by 9.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 88.10% over the past year to $1.58, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $498,304,000 higher by 29.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $409,360,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MarineMax hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.marinemax.com/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.00

52-week low: $7.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 109.69%

Company Profile

MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories. The company is also engaged in other businesses, including providing services of repair, maintenance and storage; managing related boat financing, insurance, and others; offering brokerage sales of boats and yachts; and operating a yacht charter business. The sale of new and used boats account for the majority of the company's total revenue. It serves customers across the U.S.