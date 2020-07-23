Recap: Herc Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) moved higher by 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 54.55% over the past year to $0.25, which may not compared to the estimate of ($0.61).

Revenue of $368,000,000 declined by 22.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $353,700,000.

Guidance

Herc Holdings projected FY20 adjusted EBITDA of $625 million-$650 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hri/mediaframe/38799/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $50.81

52-week low: $11.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 62.75%

Company Overview

Herc Holdings is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016. It is currently the third- largest equipment rental company in North America, after United Rentals and Sunbelt Rentals, with 3% market share. It serves construction customers, the environmental sector, industrial entities, and entertainment production companies. During much of its 50-plus-year history, the company has rented equipment to its customers for intermittent use. Herc Holdings' strategy now offers to industrial customers long-term rental schemes, where Herc maintains its own staff at the customer site. In 2019, Herc Holdings' fleet included $3.8 billion of equipment at original cost. Annual companywide revenue was approximately $2 billion, including $1.7 billion in equipment rentals.