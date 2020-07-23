Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chart Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 7:27am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.35% over the past year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $310,400,000 rose by 0.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $290,600,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.00 and $3.50.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,300,000,000 and $1,400,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cgfyx9wt

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $78.80

Company's 52-week low was at $15.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 75.87%

Company Profile

Chart Industries Inc is a leading independent global manufacturer of engineered equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company's operating segments consist of Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics, Energy and Chemicals FinFans, Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere and Distribution and Storage Eastern Hemisphere. It generates maximum revenue from the Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere segment. The company has a presence in the United States, China, and Other Countries.

 

Related Articles (GTLS)

Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 29, 2020
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Following Friday's Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com