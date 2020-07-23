Chart Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.35% over the past year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $310,400,000 rose by 0.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $290,600,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.00 and $3.50.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,300,000,000 and $1,400,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cgfyx9wt

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $78.80

Company's 52-week low was at $15.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 75.87%

Company Profile

Chart Industries Inc is a leading independent global manufacturer of engineered equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company's operating segments consist of Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics, Energy and Chemicals FinFans, Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere and Distribution and Storage Eastern Hemisphere. It generates maximum revenue from the Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere segment. The company has a presence in the United States, China, and Other Countries.