AllianceBernstein Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights  
July 23, 2020 7:27am   Comments
Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.93% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $871,449,000 rose by 1.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $720,790,000.

Guidance

AllianceBernstein Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

AllianceBernstein Holding hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wcvzskam

Price Action

52-week high: $36.06

Company's 52-week low was at $13.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.37%

Company Description

AllianceBernstein provides investment management services to institutional (47% of assets under management), retail (37%), and private (16%) clients through products that includes mutual funds, hedge funds, and separately managed accounts. At the end of April 2020, AB had $576.0 billion in managed assets, composed primarily of fixed-income (52% of AUM) and equity (37%) strategies, with other investments (made up of asset allocation services and certain other alternative investments) accounting for the remainder. The company also provides sell-side research and brokerage services through its Sanford Bernstein subsidiary.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

