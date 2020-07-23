Market Overview

Cenovus Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 7:28am   Comments
Shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 247.06% over the past year to ($0.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $1,568,000,000 declined by 63.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,570,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cenovus Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1332505&tp_key=c7b7514b25

Price Action

52-week high: $10.82

52-week low: $1.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.54%

Company Description

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 452 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, and the company estimates that it holds 6.9 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

 

