Allegion: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.98% over the past year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $589,500,000 declined by 19.38% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $610,800,000.

Guidance

FY20 EPS expected between $4.15 and $4.30.

FY20 revenue expected between $2,569,000,000 and $2,597,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/alle/mediaframe/38968/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $139.24

52-week low: $77.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.56%

Company Profile

Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands, such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spin-off transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2019, Allegion generated 74% of sales in the Americas, 20% of sales in Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa, and 6% of sales in Asia-Pacific. The company mainly competes with Swedish-based Assa Abloy AB, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and U.S.-based Spectrum Brands.