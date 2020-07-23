Market Overview

Recap: PulteGroup Q2 Earnings

July 23, 2020
Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) moved higher by 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 33.72% year over year to $1.15, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $2,594,000,000 up by 4.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,530,000,000.

Guidance

PulteGroup hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pultegroupinc.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2393417&sessionid=1&key=D5EF757D6F0741611E66DAF55CDC0F8A&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $47.37

Company's 52-week low was at $17.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.03%

Company Description

PulteGroup is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in 44 markets across 24 states. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes (85% of unit sales) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company is headquartered in Atlanta.

 

