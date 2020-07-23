Recap: M&T Bank Q2 Earnings

Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 47.77% over the past year to $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.59.

Revenue of $1,444,000,000 declined by 7.08% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,470,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

M&T Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u57k9fkp

Price Action

52-week high: $174.00

Company's 52-week low was at $85.09

Price action over last quarter: down 1.14%

Company Profile

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal.