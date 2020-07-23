Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: M&T Bank Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 7:31am   Comments
Share:

Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 47.77% over the past year to $1.76, which beat the estimate of $1.59.

Revenue of $1,444,000,000 declined by 7.08% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,470,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

M&T Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u57k9fkp

Price Action

52-week high: $174.00

Company's 52-week low was at $85.09

Price action over last quarter: down 1.14%

Company Profile

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal.

 

Related Articles (MTB)

Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com