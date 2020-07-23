Market Overview

Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 7:30am   Comments
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 57.75% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $1,853,000,000 decreased by 2.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,850,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 23, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.53.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2377944&sessionid=1&key=F72BA9C888D0BAFAFA03079C32932F23&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $31.64

Company's 52-week low was at $11.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.70%

Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has over $140 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

 

