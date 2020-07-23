Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 Earnings
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 57.75% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.22.
Revenue of $1,853,000,000 decreased by 2.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,850,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 23, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.53.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2377944&sessionid=1&key=F72BA9C888D0BAFAFA03079C32932F23®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $31.64
Company's 52-week low was at $11.10
Price action over last quarter: Up 17.70%
Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has over $140 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.