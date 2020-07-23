7 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $41.1 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares gained 0.1% to $30.20 in pre-market trading.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Tesla shares gained 5.3% to $1,677.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to have earned 1.8 per share on revenue of $4.5 billion for the latest quarter. Kimberly Clark will release earnings before the markets open. Kimberly Clark shares gained 0.8% to $145.45 in pre-market trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. Chipotle shares fell 1.3% to $1,170.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the opening bell, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion. Union Pacific shares gained 0.4% to close at $179.38 on Wednesday.

