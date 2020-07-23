7 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $41.1 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares gained 0.1% to $30.20 in pre-market trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Tesla shares gained 5.3% to $1,677.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to have earned 1.8 per share on revenue of $4.5 billion for the latest quarter. Kimberly Clark will release earnings before the markets open. Kimberly Clark shares gained 0.8% to $145.45 in pre-market trading.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. Chipotle shares fell 1.3% to $1,170.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion. Union Pacific shares gained 0.4% to close at $179.38 on Wednesday.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Microsoft shares slipped 1.5% to $208.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) to report quarterly loss at $7.7 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares gained 0.5% to $11.42 in pre-market trading.
