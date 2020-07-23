Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 4:30am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $7.56 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• AllianceBernstein Holding Inc. (NYSE:AB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $719.80 million.

• Alliance Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:ADS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.72 per share on revenue of $312.38 million.

• Allegion Inc. (NYSE:ALLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $610.80 million.

• AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Ardagh Group Inc. (NYSE:ARD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AUB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $157.79 million.

• Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $55.34 million.

• Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $441.57 million.

• CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $144.89 million.

• Covestro Inc. (OTC:COVTY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cintas Inc. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• CyberOptics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.20 million.

• Daimler Inc. (OTC:DDAIF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Daimler Inc. (OTC:DMLRY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $415.28 million.

• East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $343.97 million.

• Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• First Merchants Inc. (NASDAQ:FRME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $119.86 million.

• Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $290.60 million.

• W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Heritage Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HFWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $57.87 million.

• Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $353.70 million.

• Hershey Inc. (NYSE:HSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kimberly-Clark Inc. (NYSE:KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.

• Southwest Airlines Inc. (NYSE:LUV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.66 per share on revenue of $845.26 million.

• M&T Bank Inc. (NYSE:MTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Materion Inc. (NYSE:MTRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $282.55 million.

• Navios Maritime Container Inc. (NASDAQ:NMCI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nucor Inc. (NYSE:NUE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• Old Republic Intl Inc. (NYSE:ORI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Precision Drilling Inc. (NYSE:PDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $308.31 million.

• PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $683.70 million.

• Pool Inc. (NASDAQ:POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $239.85 million.

• Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $37.73 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $98.43 million.

• STMicroelectronics Inc. (NYSE:STM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Teck Resources Inc. (NYSE:TECK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $7.36 billion.

• Tractor Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:TSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Unilever Inc. (NYSE:UL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Union Pacific Inc. (NYSE:UNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• Valley National Inc. (NASDAQ:VLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $306.35 million.

• Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $21.80 million.

• FirstService Inc. (NASDAQ:FSV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $401.83 million.

• Webster Financial Inc. (NYSE:WBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $230.99 million.

• Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $768.82 million.

• Danaher Inc. (NYSE:DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.

• NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $41.02 billion.

• Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $704.46 million.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs Inc. (NYSE:WST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $490.58 million.

• First American Financial Inc. (NYSE:FAF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $8.05 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum Inc. (NYSE:RS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $676.13 million.

• Atlantic Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $23.75 million.

• Associated Banc Inc. (NYSE:ASB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $296.34 million.

• Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $431.81 million.

• BJ's Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.91 per share on revenue of $131.27 million.

• DMC Glb Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $45.29 million.

• Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $59.97 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $41.88 million.

• Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cementos Pacasmayo Inc. (NYSE:CPAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $106.43 million.

• CapStar Financial Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $23.27 million.

• eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $23.27 million.

• Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• E*TRADE Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ETFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $674.18 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences Inc. (NYSE:EW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $789.42 million.

• FirstEnergy Inc. (NYSE:FE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• First Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $147.58 million.

• Forestar Inc. (NYSE:FOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $66.70 million.

• Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $147.50 million.

• GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $83.43 million.

• Greenhill & Co Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $51.88 million.

• County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $11.58 million.

• IDEX Inc. (NYSE:IEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $526.34 million.

• Independent Bank Inc. (NASDAQ:INDB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $121.08 million.

• Intel Inc. (NASDAQ:INTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $18.55 billion.

• Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $248.19 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.12 million.

• Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $127.34 million.

• Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $64.03 million.

• MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $64.42 million.

• First Western Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $18.67 million.

• OceanFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:OCFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $79.11 million.

• Bank OZK Inc. (NASDAQ:OZK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $232.98 million.

• People's United Finl Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $510.18 million.

• Reliant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $28.56 million.

• Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Boston Beer Co Inc. (NYSE:SAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $426.74 million.

• Seacoast Banking Inc. (NASDAQ:SBCF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $78.65 million.

• Scholastic Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SciPlay Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $135.10 million.

• Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Scientific Games Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.70 per share on revenue of $443.70 million.

• SVB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:SIVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $751.12 million.

• Skechers USA Inc. (NYSE:SKX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $684.92 million.

• 1st Source Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $690.67 million.

• Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $103.74 million.

• Vicor Inc. (NASDAQ:VICR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $66.13 million.

• VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $312.65 million.

• WSFS Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $107.89 million.

 

Related Articles (AB + AAL)

Backloaded Day: Microsoft, Tesla Earnings After Close, With China Tension To Start Session
IBM, CocaCola Lead Strong Earnings Parade Early, With United Airlines Ahead Later
Transportation Stocks Will Likely Be In Focus This Week As Several Report Earnings
3 ETFs For This Week's Slew Of Earnings Reports
Netflix Shares Take A Dive After Disappointing Subscriber Guidance For Current Quarter
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 16: American Air, Sonos And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com