Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $7.56 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• AllianceBernstein Holding Inc. (NYSE:AB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $719.80 million.

• Alliance Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:ADS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.72 per share on revenue of $312.38 million.

• Allegion Inc. (NYSE:ALLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $610.80 million.

• AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Ardagh Group Inc. (NYSE:ARD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AUB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $157.79 million.

• Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $55.34 million.

• Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $441.57 million.

• CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $144.89 million.

• Covestro Inc. (OTC:COVTY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cintas Inc. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• CyberOptics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.20 million.

• Daimler Inc. (OTC:DDAIF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Daimler Inc. (OTC:DMLRY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $415.28 million.

• East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $343.97 million.

• Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• First Merchants Inc. (NASDAQ:FRME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $119.86 million.

• Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $290.60 million.

• W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Heritage Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HFWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $57.87 million.

• Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $353.70 million.

• Hershey Inc. (NYSE:HSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kimberly-Clark Inc. (NYSE:KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.

• Southwest Airlines Inc. (NYSE:LUV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.66 per share on revenue of $845.26 million.

• M&T Bank Inc. (NYSE:MTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Materion Inc. (NYSE:MTRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $282.55 million.

• Navios Maritime Container Inc. (NASDAQ:NMCI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nucor Inc. (NYSE:NUE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• Old Republic Intl Inc. (NYSE:ORI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Precision Drilling Inc. (NYSE:PDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $308.31 million.

• PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $683.70 million.

• Pool Inc. (NASDAQ:POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $239.85 million.

• Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $37.73 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $98.43 million.

• STMicroelectronics Inc. (NYSE:STM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Teck Resources Inc. (NYSE:TECK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $7.36 billion.

• Tractor Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:TSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Unilever Inc. (NYSE:UL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Union Pacific Inc. (NYSE:UNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• Valley National Inc. (NASDAQ:VLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $306.35 million.

• Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $21.80 million.

• FirstService Inc. (NASDAQ:FSV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $401.83 million.

• Webster Financial Inc. (NYSE:WBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $230.99 million.

• Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $768.82 million.

• Danaher Inc. (NYSE:DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.

• NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $41.02 billion.

• Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $704.46 million.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs Inc. (NYSE:WST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $490.58 million.

• First American Financial Inc. (NYSE:FAF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $8.05 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum Inc. (NYSE:RS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $676.13 million.

• Atlantic Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $23.75 million.

• Associated Banc Inc. (NYSE:ASB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $296.34 million.

• Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $431.81 million.

• BJ's Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.91 per share on revenue of $131.27 million.

• DMC Glb Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $45.29 million.

• Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $59.97 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $41.88 million.

• Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cementos Pacasmayo Inc. (NYSE:CPAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $106.43 million.

• CapStar Financial Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $23.27 million.

• eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $23.27 million.

• Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EIG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• E*TRADE Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ETFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $674.18 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences Inc. (NYSE:EW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $789.42 million.

• FirstEnergy Inc. (NYSE:FE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• First Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $147.58 million.

• Forestar Inc. (NYSE:FOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $66.70 million.

• Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $147.50 million.

• GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $83.43 million.

• Greenhill & Co Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $51.88 million.

• County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $11.58 million.

• IDEX Inc. (NYSE:IEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $526.34 million.

• Independent Bank Inc. (NASDAQ:INDB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $121.08 million.

• Intel Inc. (NASDAQ:INTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $18.55 billion.

• Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $248.19 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.12 million.

• Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $127.34 million.

• Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $64.03 million.

• MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $64.42 million.

• First Western Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $18.67 million.

• OceanFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:OCFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $79.11 million.

• Bank OZK Inc. (NASDAQ:OZK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $232.98 million.

• People's United Finl Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $510.18 million.

• Reliant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $28.56 million.

• Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Boston Beer Co Inc. (NYSE:SAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $426.74 million.

• Seacoast Banking Inc. (NASDAQ:SBCF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $78.65 million.

• Scholastic Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SciPlay Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $135.10 million.

• Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Scientific Games Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.70 per share on revenue of $443.70 million.

• SVB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:SIVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $751.12 million.

• Skechers USA Inc. (NYSE:SKX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $684.92 million.

• 1st Source Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $690.67 million.

• Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $103.74 million.

• Vicor Inc. (NASDAQ:VICR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $66.13 million.

• VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $312.65 million.

• WSFS Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $107.89 million.