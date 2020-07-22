Market Overview

Globe Life: Q2 Earnings Insights

July 22, 2020 5:15pm   Comments
Shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) moved lower by 0.29% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.20% over the past year to $1.65, which beat the estimate of $1.53.

Revenue of $1,181,000,000 rose by 4.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Globe Life hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $111.43

Company's 52-week low was at $56.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.19%

Company Description

Globe Life Inc is an insurance holding company. It provides a variety of life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The company's core operations are organized into four reportable segments: life insurance, supplemental health insurance, annuities, and investments. Investment activities, conducted by the investment segment, focus on seeking investments with a yield and term appropriate to support the insurance product obligations. These investments generally consist of fixed maturities and, over the long term, the expected yields are considered when setting insurance premium rates and product profitability expectations. It is organized into four reportable segments: life insurance, supplemental health insurance, annuities, and investments.

 

