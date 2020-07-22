Landstar System: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 55.56% over the past year to $0.68, which missed the estimate of $0.70.
Revenue of $823,514,000 declined by 21.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $775,350,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $123.53
52-week low: $85.30
Price action over last quarter: Up 18.87%
Company Overview
Landstar System is an asset-light third-party logistics provider focused on over-the-road truck transportation (93% of revenue). It also offers intermodal (3%) and global air and ocean forwarding (3%). The remainder of its revenue stems from warehousing services and premiums from insurance programs offered to captive owner-operators.
