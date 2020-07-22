Meta Financial Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 29.33% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $103,185,000 decreased by 6.84% year over year, which missed the estimate of $105,680,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Meta Financial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8cbipud4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $40.00

52-week low: $13.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.64%

Company Description

Meta Financial Group Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company is engaged in two core businesses namely, retail banking and Meta Payment Systems. It's a wholly-owned full-service banking subsidiary of Meta Financial, is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis. Meta has three business segments: Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services/Other.