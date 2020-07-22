Whirlpool: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 46.38% year over year to $2.15, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $4,042,000,000 declined by 22.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,510,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $17,356,000,000 and $18,377,000,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $163.64

52-week low: $64.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.95%

Company Overview

Whirlpool Corp is a U.S.-based global manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances and related products. Its segments consist of North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Most of the company's sales occur in North America. Products are divided into various classes, including laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, and other. The majority of revenue is derived from the laundry appliances and refrigerators and freezers classes. Whirlpool also sells its products to other manufacturers, distributors, and retailers for resale across its geographic segments. The company's major international brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, and Jenn-Air.