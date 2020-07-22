Recap: Graco Q2 Earnings

Shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 26.00% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $366,892,000 declined by 14.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $325,040,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $56.98

52-week low: $38.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.36%

Company Description

Graco is a manufacturer of equipment used for managing fluids, coatings, and adhesives, specializing in difficult-to-handle materials. Graco's business is organized into three segments: industrial, process, and contractor. The Minnesota-based firm serves a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, and construction, and its broad array of products include pumps, valves, meters, sprayers, and equipment used to apply coatings, sealants, and adhesives. The firm generated roughly $1.6 billion in sales and $419 million in operating income in 2019.