RLI: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.67% year over year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $230,090,000 decreased by 0.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $225,620,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

RLI hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $99.93

Company's 52-week low was at $66.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.29%

Company Profile

RLI underwrites property and casualty insurance through major subsidiaries. The company offers insurance coverage in the specialty admitted market, where the products are designed for unique risks. It also offers products in the excess and surplus markets, which provides an alternative for customers with risks or loss exposures that generally cannot be written in the standard admitted market. RLI distributes property and casualty insurance through its wholly owned branch offices that market to wholesale and retail producers. The company's insurance operation segments include casualty, property, and surety.