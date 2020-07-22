Recap: Netgear Q2 Earnings

Shares of Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) rose 5.81% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 92.86% over the past year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $280,052,000 rose by 21.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $235,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Netgear hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.netgear.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents-calendar%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2395682&sessionid=1&key=DFC89E30FF2AF1A851272FF9C7462AE4®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $36.87

Company's 52-week low was at $15.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.12%

Company Description

Netgear Inc is a provider of networking solutions. The reportable segments of the company are connected home, and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use 4G/5G mobile, Wi-Fi internet networking solutions and smart devices such as Orbi Voice smart speakers and Meural digital canvas; and SMB focused on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, storage, wireless LAN and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price.