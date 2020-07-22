GSE Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) decreased 0.54% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 150.00% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $17,705,000 declined by 20.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $18,400,000.

Outlook

GSE Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gvp/mediaframe/39896/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $2.33

52-week low: $0.86

Price action over last quarter: down 11.84%

Company Profile

GSE Systems Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the providing of engineering, expert staffing, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries. It is also into providing interactive computer-based tutorials and simulation software for the refining, chemical, and petrochemical industries. It functions through two segments: Performance Improvement Solutions segment that is associated with developing simulation applications for both training and engineering needs and the Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment provides specialized workforce solutions primarily to the nuclear industry. Its geographical segments include the United States, Europe, and Asia, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.