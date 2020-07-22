Microsoft Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 17%

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading lower shortly after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results.

The company reported fourth-quarter EPS at $1.46 per share, which beat the analysts' estimate of $1.37 per share. The company reported sales at $38 billion, which beat the estimate of $36.50 billion.

Microsoft reports productivity and business process revenue is up 6%, cloud revenue is up 17%, personal computing revenue is up 14%. The company says cloud usage and demand increased as customers worked from home.

“The last five months have made it clear that tech intensity is the key to business resilience. Organizations that build their own digital capability will recover faster and emerge from this crisis stronger,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “We are the only company with an integrated, modern technology stack – powered by cloud and AI and underpinned by security and compliance – to help every organization transform and reimagine how they meet customer needs."

After going on a big runup this week, Microsoft shares traded down 2.67% to $206.10 in Wednesday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $216.38 and a 52-week low of $130.78

