Lithia Motors: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) rose 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 26.10% over the past year to $3.72, which beat the estimate of $1.54.

Revenue of $2,759,000,000 declined by 14.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,420,000,000.

Outlook

Lithia Motors hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com/webcasts.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $178.00

52-week low: $55.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 78.96%

Company Description

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers 30 brands of vehicles at over 190 stores throughout the western United States and East Coast. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets and via deals in New York and Southern California. Annual revenue in 2019 was $12.7 billion. In 2019, new-car sales were about 54% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is now one of the largest U.S. auto dealerships. It is based in Medford, Oregon.