Middlefield Banc: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 8.00% over the past year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $12,220,000 higher by 5.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,600,000.

Outlook

Middlefield Banc hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $50.48

Company's 52-week low was at $12.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.80%

Company Overview

Middlefield Banc Corp is active in the financial services sector. It serves as a holding company for its subsidiaries, The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc. MBC offers customers banking services including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit and commercial loans. EMORECO was organized to maintain, manage, and dispose of nonperforming loans and other real estates.