Recap: Amphenol Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2020
Shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) rose 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.96% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $1,988,000,000 declined by 1.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,760,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Amphenol hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Amphenol hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sqyx9qei

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $110.24

Company's 52-week low was at $63.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.58%

Company Description

Amphenol is a leading designer and manufacturer of connectors, cables, and sensor-based products. Its products are used primarily to transmit electrical and optical signals for a wide range of electronic applications. Primary end markets include voice, video, and data communication systems, commercial and military aerospace electronics, industrial factory automation equipment, mobile devices, and transportation applications.

 

