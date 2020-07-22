BOK Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 52.33% over the past year to $0.92, which missed the estimate of $1.12.
Revenue of $510,797,000 higher by 11.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $455,600,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
BOK Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 22, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1342017&tp_key=de0de5e689
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $88.28
52-week low: $34.57
Price action over last quarter: Up 21.32%
Company Profile
BOK Financial Corp operates its business through seven subsidiary banks that each focus on unique geography within its eight-state footprint. Roughly 60% of revenue is generated by commercial banking, 25% comes from consumer banking, and the remainder is generated through BOK's wealth management operations. Its keystone subsidiary bank, Bank of Oklahoma, accounts for about 40% of the over $14 billion loan portfolio and more than 50% of its deposits. Another 35% of the bank's loans and 25% of its deposits are within the state of Texas.