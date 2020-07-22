BOK Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 52.33% over the past year to $0.92, which missed the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $510,797,000 higher by 11.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $455,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BOK Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1342017&tp_key=de0de5e689

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $88.28

52-week low: $34.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.32%

Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp operates its business through seven subsidiary banks that each focus on unique geography within its eight-state footprint. Roughly 60% of revenue is generated by commercial banking, 25% comes from consumer banking, and the remainder is generated through BOK's wealth management operations. Its keystone subsidiary bank, Bank of Oklahoma, accounts for about 40% of the over $14 billion loan portfolio and more than 50% of its deposits. Another 35% of the bank's loans and 25% of its deposits are within the state of Texas.