HCA Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) rose 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 46.15% year over year to $3.23, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $11,068,000,000 decreased by 12.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,910,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hcahealthcare.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2395370&sessionid=1&key=9916D4EABF5A1ABB3DB72CC38E62BCE6®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $151.97

Company's 52-week low was at $58.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.88%

Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S. The firm owns and operates 184 hospitals, 123 outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across 20 states and a small foothold in England.