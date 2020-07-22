Recap: Metropolitan Bank Holding Q2 Earnings

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 81.69% year over year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $35,814,000 rose by 39.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,810,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $51.09

Company's 52-week low was at $15.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.04%

Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp is a bank holding company. It provides a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The services provided by the company include deposits, trade finance, cash management solutions, savings, electronic banking, cards, and others. The company also provides various lending products such as acquisition loans, construction loans, and lines of credit, retail, office, hospitality, multifamily, mixed-use, warehouse and distribution, and specialty use properties. The bank derives its revenue in the form of interest incomes on loans.